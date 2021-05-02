Middle School Team Competes In National Equestrian Finals

The Trinity Farm of Northwest Florida’s Middle School Equestrian Team recently competed in the Interscholastic Equestrian National Finals.

The team comprised of middle schoolers from Escambia and Santa Rosa counties was named Zone 4 Champions — an area that includes Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and the Bahamas. They were ranked 18th in the nation.

Nationals was not our strongest performance, but for this being their first time ever competing at this level, and for doing as well as they did against the top riders in the nation, I have to say I’m pretty impressed,” said coach Morgan Mickel of Molino. “What a team of talented young riders. I can’t wait for what the future has in store for them.

Trinity Farm Middle School Equestrian Team members that competed at nationals are Hannah Teague, Amberleigh Bishop, Taylor Irwin and Ava Tillotson.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.