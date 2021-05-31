Memorial Day: Sunny, High In The Upper 80s

Pictured: The sun sets this weekend at the Travis M. Nelson Park in Bratt.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast on this Memorial Day.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.