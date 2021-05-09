Here Are This Week’s Traffic Alerts

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 (State Road (S.R.) 30) Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The intersection of North 17th Avenue and Bayfront Parkway will remain closed until spring 2021 as construction continues on the new 17th Avenue interchange. The Visitor’s Center and adjacent boat launch remain accessible from 17th Avenue. Also, the ramp from 17th Avenue to East Gregory Street remains open. Eastbound drivers on Bayfront Parkway should use North 14th Avenue and Cervantes Street (U.S. 90) as a detour route.

· I-10 Bridge Repair and Rehabilitation over Perdido River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures the week of Monday, May 10 as crews perform paving operations.

West Cervantes Pedestrian Safety Improvement Project – Drivers will encounter inside lane closures between Dominguez Street and Kirk Street as crews perform median improvement work. One lane in each direction will be always maintained. The median work and lane closures will progress eastward on Cervantes Street until the end of the year. The speed limit will be reduced to 30 m.p.h. in the coming weeks.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane closures and shifts, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the week of May 10, on U.S. 29, between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road, and on Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass. Traffic impacts will include: West Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road Routine Roadway Maintenance – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures at the West Nine Mile Road and Beulah Road intersection, 8 p.m. Monday, May 10 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 11for crews to perform routine roadway maintenance.

Motorists will encounter lane closures 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform routine underground utility operations at the following location:

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - The bridge remains closed.

- The bridge remains closed. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive- Early construction activities have begun to prepare for the widening and improvements of the 4.25-mile section. These activities include utility relocations, clearing, excavation, and drainage improvements. As part of the upgraded drainage system, the project includes the construction of five stormwater ponds. Clearing and excavating of areas for the stormwater ponds are currently underway. There are no traffic impacts associated with the construction of the ponds, but nearby residents and businesses may experience some noise. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Work on Highway 29 near Quintette Road Saturday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.