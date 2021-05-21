Happy Birthday Frank Emond! Local Pearl Harbor Survivor Turns 103 Today

Pearl Harbor survivor Frank Emond of Cantonment is celebrating his 103rd birthday today. And he’s looking forward to reading your birthday wishes in the comment section below, or on our Facebook page.

Originally from Rhode Island, Emond enlisted in the Navy in 1938 as a musician. He played the French horn for the ship’s band and even got to perform at the 1939 World’s Fair in New York before he was assigned to the USS Emond, CWO4 USN (RET.), spent his naval career as a musician and band director. He was on the stern of the USS Pennsylvania (BB-38) getting ready to play morning “Colors” on his French horn when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Emond then walked to the conductor’s stand, picked up the baton and proceeded to direct the band in “Stars and Stripes”.

After seven years of playing horn, he became a Navy bandleader, retiring in 1968.

“I’m about the last one (Pearl Harbor survivor) left around here,” Emond said during a drive-by birthday party last year at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church.

He remained a music man; sometimes leading the music at Gonzalez Methodist and performing with the Pensacola Civic Band. The Guinness Book of World Records named him the “Oldest Musical Conductor” in the world after he participated in a 2019 Memorial Day concert.

Picture above, Emond is seen celebrating a few days ago and encouraging future Naval Aviator Eva Miller as she begins her time in the NROTC at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Miller, who is graduating this year from Tate High School, calls Emond “Uncle Frank” even there is no blood relation.

Pictured below: Scenes from Frank Emond’s 102nd drive-thru birthday party last year at Gonzalez United Methodist Church. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

