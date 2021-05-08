Great Weekend Weather, Lots Of Sunshine

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80.