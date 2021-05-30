Great Weather! Sunny, Lower 80s For Sunday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.