Free Bird Watching Bingo Activity Kits Back At Century Branch Library

Earlier this month, we told you about “Bird Watch Bingo” take home activity kits available for free at the Century Branch Library. Due to popular demand from NorthEscambia.com readers, the kits quickly flew out the door.

But good news…the kits are back in stock. With the bird watching kit, look into the world around you for local birds and check them off your bingo card as you identify different species.