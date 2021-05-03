Escambia County Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases
May 3, 2021
There were 22 additional COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.
Here is the latest data:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 35,984 (+22)
Non-Florida residents: 3,676
Recovered: 33,261*
Total deaths: 679
Long-term care facility deaths: 282
Current hospitalizations: 26
Number of tests reported last day: 373
Percent positive reported last day: 5.3%
Percent positive reported last week: 6.6%
Escambia County cases by location*:
Pensacola: 26,953 (+21)
Cantonment: 3,221
Century: 1,176
—-including 774 Century prison inmates
Molino: 493
McDavid: 212
Bellview: 58
Walnut Hill: 55
Perdido Key: 21
Gonzalez: 13
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 18,163 (+4)
Non-Florida residents: 248
Total deaths: 285
Long-term care facility deaths: 82
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 898*
Number of tests reported last day: 269
Percent positive reported last day: 2.9%
Santa Rosa County cases by location*:
Milton: 8,669 (+4)
Navarre: 3,746
Gulf Breeze: 3,349
Pace: 1,473
Jay: 550
Bagdad: 32
Florida cases:
Total cases: 2,242,778
Florida residents: 2,200,795
Deaths: 35,268
Hospitalizations: 90,823
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
**On cases by location, the city is based upon zip code and is not always received as part of the initial notification. There may be a delay in reporting locations, and locations will not total the daily case increase as a result.
***The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals. Escambia County is reporting an approximate recovery number defined as the total cases prior to last month, minus deaths. In other words, anyone that tested positive more than a month ago is presumed to have recovered by Escambia County.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
