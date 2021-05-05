ECSO: No Charges Will Be Filed In Stand Your Ground Shooting (With Video)

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says charges won’t be filed against the person that shot and killed an intruder inside an Ensley home Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 8400-block of James Taylor Lane in reference to a disturbance complaint where someone had been shot.

Once on scene, deputies found a 54-year old male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The residents inside the home told investigators the man kicked in the front door, once inside he armed himself with a knife, yelling he was there to harm his children’s mother.

Still armed with a knife, he went room to room searching and threatening the occupants who had retreated to a bedroom in the rear of the house. He then confronted a female in the rear bedroom, who, fearing for her life, shot the man twice, according to the ECSO.

Video from outside the home is below. It contains extremely graphic language and violence. It may be disturbing to some readers.

At the time of the incident, the suspect, had an active domestic violence injunction filed on him. Investigators said he was also reportedly on his way to anger management treatment when the incident took place.

“Florida State Statute allows people to take reasonable steps to protect themselves from harm. You can see from the video; his demeanor and intent were clear,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office will defend a person’s right to reasonably protect themselves against harm, even with the use of deadly force. We do not intend to bring charges against the occupant of the home.

No names have been released in the incident.