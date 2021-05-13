Drier Weather On Tap

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Clouds, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.