Drier Weather On Tap
May 13, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Clouds, with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
