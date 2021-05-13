Drier Weather On Tap

May 13, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Clouds,  with a high near 71. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 