Chance Of Showers And Thunderstorms Continues Through Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph becoming north after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.