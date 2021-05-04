Showers And Thunderstorms Continue

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.