Century Raises Gulf Power Franchise Fee; EREC Is Next

The Century Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to increase the franchise fee they charge Gulf Power, and an increase for Escambia River Electric Cooperative is next.

In 1994, the franchise fees for both utilities were increased from 3% to 5%, and now the council is raising the fee to 6%.

While the franchise fee is paid to the town by the utility, both Gulf Power and EREC told NorthEscambia.com that they pass the full cost of the fee on to their customers.

The Gulf Power fee increase is a done deal after Monday night’s vote. The council also held a first reading of a new agreement with EREC that will become official after one more meeting and an affirmative vote.

Gulf Power customers with an average 1,000 kwh monthly usage pay about $140 a month, according to Florida Public Service Commission documents. The franchise fee increase will cost customers in the Century town limits about $1.40 per month.