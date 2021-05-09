Cantonment Woman Charged With Collecting Dead Animals Sentenced To Probation

A Cantonment woman has been sentenced to probation and forbidden from owning animals after being convicted in a 2020 animal cruelty case.

Selena Dunlap, 22, was charged originally charged with felony unlicensed practice of veterinary medicine and cruelty to animals, but the unlicensed veterinary medicine charge was later dropped.

Dunlap was found guilty of one count of animal cruelty and ordered to pay court costs and fines. She will not be allowed to own, possess or control any animals and allow for periodic inspections by probation or animal control officers.

She will be allowed to live with her father than has animals. However, she “cannot be in control of those animals in any respect of bring any animals in,” according to the sentence imposed by Judge Joel Boles. She will also be required to obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and search for a job.

Escambia County Animal Control responded to a home in the 1300 block of Tate Road after receiving a reported that Dunlap was “injecting cats with food”.

An animal control officer reported that she could see a couple of cats and dogs inside the home. When she asked about a kitten, Dunlap and her roommates said it was inside the trailer. Eddins asked Dunlap to show her what they were injecting the cat with when Dunlap brought out a bottle of sodium chloride.

When the officer was invited inside to see a kitten, she noted that the home was filled with old food, trash, cigarette butts and a dog kennel covered in blankets. Dunlap was holding the kitten, according to an arrest report, and said she had been giving it sugar water, watered down milk and antibiotics.

Dunlap showed the animal control officer a needle she said she bought online, and the officer observed a magazine on a table with the title “Secrets To Being a Vet Tech”.

The officer said the kitten was not able to hold its head up. It was taken to the Escambia County Animal Shelter for care. It later died.

The report adds back in October 2019, Dunlap’s dad contacted animal control stating she was living in a tent in the woods and collected dead animals and had live animals as well. When animal control responded to Dunlap’s tent, she stated she had seven dogs and eight cats. Puppies were found covered in fleas.

Animal control removed 12 animals from Dunlap and ordered her to bury the dead animals.