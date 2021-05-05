Cantonment Man Charged With Battering His Ex-Girlfriend And Her SUV With A Crutch

A Cantonment man is charged with allegedly battering his ex-girlfriend and her SUV with his crutch.

Christopher Jamicheal Campbell was charged with felony aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor battery.

The victim told deputies she was sitting in her vehicle with a male friend when Campbell approached the driver’s side and began hitting her car with a metal crutch. She rolled her back window halfway down to speak with Campbell, at which time he pushed the window down, unlocked the door, and attempted to hit both vehicle occupants, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The victim jumped out of her vehicle, and Campbell hit her on the upper thigh with the crutch, the report continues. He then fled the scene in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, leaving the crutch behind.

The victim refused medical treatment. Her vehicle sustained about $1,700 in body damage from the crutch, and the window sustained about $400 in damage, the report notes. Campbell’s crutch was placed into evidence.

Campbell was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $12,500 bond.