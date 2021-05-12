Cantonment Improvement Committee Continues Weekly Food Distributions

May 12, 2021

The Cantonment Improvement Committee is continuing their weekly Tuesday food giveaways, providing a helping hand to those in need.

And despite the rain, Tuesday was no different with a food distribution in cooperation with Manna Food Pantries.

The Cantonment community rallied together to help local kids after the start of the pandemic. In March 2020, the Cantonment Improvement Committee (CIC) and countless volunteers began to collect prepackaged food donations from the community, local churches and groups including Ascend Cares and International Paper.

Since May 2020, Manna has shared more than 125,000 pounds of food, the equivalent of over 135,000 meals, with CIC.

The CIC food distributions begin at 3:30 p.m. every Tuesday at Carver Park and continue while supplies last for anyone in need of food. Participants are asked to line up on Webb Street facing north, and the food is loaded into vehicles. The event takes place rain or shine.

Pictured: Tuesday’s Cantonment Improvement Committee food distribution at Carver Park in Cantonment. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 