Atmore Killer Found Dead In Prison Cell; He Was Convicted Of Strangling Woman, Torching Her Home

An Atmore man sentenced to life in prison for a 2013 strangulation death was found dead in his prison cell.

Collis McCaster, now 48, was found unresponsive in his private cell at 8:20 a.m. Sunday at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama. He was pronounced deceased at 8:45 a.m.

“At this time there is no evidence of trauma or foul play and an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of the death,” Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates stated in a report obtained by NorthEscambia.com.

McCaster was originally charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder for the death of 60-year old Mildred Jackson Morris.

Firefighters responded a call of smoke coming from Morris’ home at 227 Adams Street in Atmore about 5:20 a.m. on June 8, 2013. Once the fire was contained and firefighters were able to enter the residence, the remains of Morris were found on the living room couch where family members stated she normally slept. Morris was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Fire officials said the fire was contained mostly to the living room of the home.

McCaster was arrested a few hours later. He underwent a polygraph test and confessed to the crime.

Pictured top and below: Collis McCaster was convicted of murdering a woman then torching her home on Adams Street in Atmore in June 2013. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.