Another Couple Of Inches Of Rain Possible For Wednesday

May 5, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 