Another Couple Of Inches Of Rain Possible For Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.