Flomaton ATV Crash Claims Life Of A Child

An all-terrain vehicle crash claimed the life of a child in Flomaton Sunday afternoon.

The ATV crash occurred about 5 p.m. on private property in the area of Upper Creek Road west of the Rock Cemetery, about a half mile from Highway 31.

The child was airlifted by ShandsCair 6 medical helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola where he was pronounced deceased. Flomaton Police Chief Charles Thompson declined to release the age of the child or any additional information.

“At this time the Flomaton Police Department is conducting a lengthy investigation into the total circumstances surrounding the crash,” Thompson said. The Flomaton Police Department and Escambia County Department of Human Resources are investigating.

Thompson said the case will be presented to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office for review, but at this time no criminal charges have been filed.

“On behalf of the Flomaton Police Department, we send out high respects to the families of both underaged victims in the crash. Our community lost a previous could, and we together as one are grieving,” the police chief said.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.