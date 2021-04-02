Whataburger Thanks Employees With More Than $90 Million in Bonuses

Whataburger has awarded more than $90 million in bonuses to its employees in thanks for their extraordinary service during the pandemic and severe winter weather across its 10-state footprint. Whataburger employees also received Extra Mile bonuses, emergency pay, and a doubling of their 401(k) plan matching for 2020.

Whataburger employees — known as “Family Members” — continued to deliver despite challenging circumstances and helped set record company performance numbers from March 2020 to March 2021, according to the company.

“The past year reshaped how we live, work and play, with the restaurant and hospitality industry being heavily impacted by the pandemic and this year’s crippling winter storms. We are so humbled and grateful for the loyalty of our customers during this time,” said Ed Nelson, Whataburger CEO. “And we wanted to help ensure that our Family Members and their families were taken care of and thank them for continuing to go the extra mile to serve our guests with great Pride, Care and Love. Our Family Members and guests are the foundation of our success, and we are grateful for both.”

Pictured: Whataburger in Century. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.