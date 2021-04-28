Warm Afternoons, Rain Possible By Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Gradual clearing, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after 1am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.