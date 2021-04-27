Traffic Alert: New Pedestrian Crosswalk, Signal Installed On Ninth Avenue

April 27, 2021

A new pedestrian crosswalk and signal has been installed on Ninth Avenue, just south of Springhill Drive. Pedestrians will be allowed to safely cross Ninth Avenue on the south side of the Carpenters Creek Bridge. Pedestrians can continue to cross Ninth Avenue on the north side of the bridge at Bayou Boulevard.

The travel lanes on Ninth Avenue over the Carpenters Creek Bridge were shifted to the eastern portion of the structure earlier this week. This traffic configuration is expected to be in place until later this year.

Ninth Avenue is the focus of a $4.3 million construction project that is replacing the existing bridge over Carpenters Creek. Construction crews will also resurface the roadway between Royce Street and Bayou Boulevard, along with a portion of Carpenters Creek Drive. The project is estimated for completion in mid-2022.

