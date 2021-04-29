Three People Shot In Three Days In Atmore

Three people have been shot in three days in Atmore.

Tuesday night, the Atmore Police Department responded to 200 block of 4th Avenue where male stated he had been shot, according to Chief Chuck Brooks. ”

“According to a witness at the scene, the male victim left his residence for a short time, and when he returned, he told the witness he had been shot,” Brooks said. The victim was transported to Atmore Community Hospital for treatment.

Atmore Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call APD at (251) 368-9141.

On Sunday, 28-year old Scottie Dale Robinson of Atmore allegedly shot his brother and another man in the 100 block of 6th Avenue. He was arrested Tuesday afternoon after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Cantonment to I-65 near Evergreen, Alabama, where he crashed.

Robinson is facing attempted murder charges for shooting 33-year old Gregory Lavon Robinson, and 19-year old Oneius Cotz White.

Pictured below: Attempted murder suspect Scottie Dale Robinson of Atmore crashed on I-65 near Evergreen, Alabama, Tuesday afternoon following a high-speed chase that started in Escambia County, Florida.




