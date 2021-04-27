Attempted Murder Suspect Leads High Speed Chase Across Two States

An double attempted murder suspect led law enforcement on a high speed chase across multiple counties in Florida and Alabama Tuesday afternoon before wrecking on an Alabama interstate.

The suspect was identified as 28-year old Scottie Dale Robinson of Atmore.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office pursued a silver Lexus believed to be occupied by Robinson northbound on Highway 29 from the Cantonment to Highway 97. The pursuit continued north of Atmore toward Monroe County, Alabama. Alabama State Troopers became involved in the chase, and the suspect vehicle wrecked on I-65 near the 87 mile marker, about six miles south of the Highway 84 Evergreen exit.

At last report, Robinson was in custody and receiving medical attention.

Scottie Robinson is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting his brother, 33-year old Gregory Lavon Robinson, and 19-year old Oneius Cotz White on Sunday in Atmore.

Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks said Gregory Robinson arrived at Atmore Community Hospital with gunshot wounds about 10:45 Sunday night. He was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital.

Brooks said police determined the shooting occurred after a disturbance at a residence near the 100 block of 6th Avenue. Officers responded and found White suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Atmore Community Hospital and then also airlifted to another hospital.

Further details will be posted as released.

During the chase, schools including Tate High School were placed on lockdown or another precautionary status.

Mugshot is from a previous arrest in 2019.

Pictured: An attempted murder suspect crashed on I-65 near Evergreen, Alabama, Tuesday afternoon following a chase that began in Escambia County, Florida. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.



