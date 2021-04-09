Tate Baseball Beats Niceville 5-1; Pace Tops Tate Softball 3-1 (With Gallery)

April 9, 2021

Tate 5, Niceville 1

The Tate Aggies defeated Niceville 5-1 Thursday night.

Josiah Glodfelter pitched a complete game for the Aggies, allowing one run on four hits and striking out 12.

The Aggies took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a solo homerun from Drew Reaves. Reaves was 2-2 at the plate with two runs and two RBIs. Jadon Fryman, Zak Licastro and Jordan Jarman also had two hits each for Tate, while Dalton Bowen, Frankie Randall and Bray Touchstone had one each.

SOFTBALL

Pace 3, Tate 1

The Pace Patriots defeated the Tate Aggies 3-1 Thursday night in Pace.

Abbie Burks pitched six innings for Tate, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out three.

Christina Mason and Michayla Kents had one hit each for the Aggies.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

