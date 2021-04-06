T.R. Miller Tops Northview
April 6, 2021
T.R. Miller defeated the Northview Chiefs 6-3 Monday night in Brewton.
The game was tried at three in the bottom of the fifth when T.R. Miller scored on a sacrifice fly.
Cameron Patrick opened on the mound for the Chiefs. he went three and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out one. Ethan Collier threw two and one-third innings in relief, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out three.
Luke Bridges went 1-3 for the only hit of the night for Northview.
Pictured: Luke Bridges at bat for the Northview Chiefs. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
