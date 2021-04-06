T.R. Miller Tops Northview

T.R. Miller defeated the Northview Chiefs 6-3 Monday night in Brewton.

The game was tried at three in the bottom of the fifth when T.R. Miller scored on a sacrifice fly.

Cameron Patrick opened on the mound for the Chiefs. he went three and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out one. Ethan Collier threw two and one-third innings in relief, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out three.

Luke Bridges went 1-3 for the only hit of the night for Northview.

Pictured: Luke Bridges at bat for the Northview Chiefs. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.