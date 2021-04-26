Sunshine, Around 80 For Monday
April 26, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
