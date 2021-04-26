Sunshine, Around 80 For Monday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.