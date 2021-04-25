Sunny Skies Return
April 25, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Comments