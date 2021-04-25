Sunny Skies Return

April 25, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 