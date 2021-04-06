Sunny Skies Continue For Now; Rain Chance Increases By Wednesday Night
April 6, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Patchy dense fog after 1am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.
Comments