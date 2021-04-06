Sunny Skies Continue For Now; Rain Chance Increases By Wednesday Night

April 6, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Patchy dense fog after 1am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday: Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

