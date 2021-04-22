Sunny And Nice Today; Storms Possible By Friday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.