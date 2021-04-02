Sunny, About 60 For Friday; Patchy Frost Possible Overnight

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday Night: Areas of frost after 4am. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.