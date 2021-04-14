UF/IFAS Cover Crops And Soil Moisture Field Day Postponed Due To Rain

April 14, 2021

The UF/IFAS Extension Escambia County 2021 Cover Crops and Soil Moisture Field Day that was set for this Thursday has been postponed due to the probability of rain.

It will now be held at Sam and Scott Walker’s field on April 22, 2021.  The event and demonstration will take place at the field located on the corner of North Highway 99 and Melvin Road in Oak Grove, about a mile south of the Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Speakers include the following:

  • Sam and Scott Walker: Interest in the Project
  • Dr. Mike Mulvaney: Soil Moisture and Cover Crops
  • Dr. Audrey Gamble: Nutrient Management and Soil Health
  • Drew Schrimsher: Cover Cropping in Florida and Alabama
  • Dr. Pratap Devkota: Weed Control in Cover Crop Situations
  • Joshua McElhaney: Programs for Cover Cropping
  • David Wright: History of Cover Crops in the Southeast

Registration is requested; please rsvp by contacting Bethany Caraway at 850-857-2313 or by email at bethanydiamond@ufl.edu.

No FDACS CEUs will be offered, but Certified Crop Advisor points will be available.

As per UF guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.

Comments

One Response to “UF/IFAS Cover Crops And Soil Moisture Field Day Postponed Due To Rain”

  1. Russell on March 24th, 2021 12:50 pm

    Nice to see the ag community finally jumping onboard with soil conservation. It will be vital to future generations that we practice conservation now.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 