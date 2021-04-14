UF/IFAS Cover Crops And Soil Moisture Field Day Postponed Due To Rain

The UF/IFAS Extension Escambia County 2021 Cover Crops and Soil Moisture Field Day that was set for this Thursday has been postponed due to the probability of rain.

It will now be held at Sam and Scott Walker’s field on April 22, 2021. The event and demonstration will take place at the field located on the corner of North Highway 99 and Melvin Road in Oak Grove, about a mile south of the Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Speakers include the following:

Sam and Scott Walker: Interest in the Project

Dr. Mike Mulvaney: Soil Moisture and Cover Crops

Dr. Audrey Gamble: Nutrient Management and Soil Health

Drew Schrimsher: Cover Cropping in Florida and Alabama

Dr. Pratap Devkota: Weed Control in Cover Crop Situations

Joshua McElhaney: Programs for Cover Cropping

David Wright: History of Cover Crops in the Southeast

Registration is requested; please rsvp by contacting Bethany Caraway at 850-857-2313 or by email at bethanydiamond@ufl.edu.

No FDACS CEUs will be offered, but Certified Crop Advisor points will be available.

As per UF guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.