Six People Shot At Escambia County Apartment Complex

Six people were shot at an Escambia County apartment complex Thursday evening.

About 6 p.m., a dark colored vehicle pulled into the Oakwood Terrace Apartments complex at 700 Truman Avenue and several people opened fire.

“A group of people exited that vehicle and just started opening fire. We estimated at least a dozen rounds have been fired,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “They were shooting indiscriminately into a group of people.”

Five people were taken to Baptist and Sacred Heart hospital. One other person suffered minor injuries.

As of late Thursday night, no arrests had been reported.

Pictured: Law enforcement at the Oak Terrace Apartments complex on Truman Avenue Thursday evening after six people were shot. Photos courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.