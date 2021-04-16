Five People Shot At Apartment Complex; SUV Involved Found Torched At Quintette Park

A Ford Escape found torched in the Quintette Park Thursday night was the vehicle involved in the shooting of five people earlier in the evening at Oakwood Terrace Apartments, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said Friday afternoon.

About 6 p.m., the stolen Ford Escape occupied by four people pulled into the apartment complex on Truman Avenue in Pensacola. Two males with handguns fanned out, while two with long guns stayed nearby before. They all began to shoot, with about 40 rounds fired toward a group of people gathered outside.

Two females and three males were hit the gunfire. None of injuries were life threatening, but some are in serious condition. One person was shot in the chest and another in the head, according to the sheriff.

“These are people that intended to kill people, and they didn’t care who it was,” Simmons said. “They didn’t care if it was the person they were looking for, and they didn’t care for those person they were talking to. They didn’t care if it was a young child they were holding or a child in the area. They quite simply did not care.”

About 8:20 p.m. Thursday, a vehicle fire was reported in the Quintette Park. The Ford Escape was fully involved when the Cantonment Station of Escambia Fire Rescue arrived on scene. It was located near the ball fields on the north side of the park. A gas can was visible just a few feet away from the burned out vehicle.

As of Friday afternoon, the four suspects had not been identified.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the incident, or that may have seen the Ford Escape (pictured below at Oakwood Terrace prior to the fire), to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

Update: At the time of the incident, ECSO believed six people were shot, but that number was later revised to five.

NorthEscambia.com exclusive photos, click to enlarge.