Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Today

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.