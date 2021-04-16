Showers And Thunderstorms Likely Through Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.