Showers And Thunderstorms Likely For Wednesday Into Thursday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 57. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.