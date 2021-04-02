Reminder: Good Friday Closures

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Below is a listing of Escambia County offices and departments closed Friday, April 2 in observance of the Good Friday holiday.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – All departments, including:

The Escambia County Animal Shelter (Will reopen on Saturday, April 3)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Waste Services administrative offices

Escambia County Area Transit administrative offices

West Florida Public Libraries – all branches (also closed Saturday, April 3)

Exceptions:

ECAT buses will run regular service Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3. No ECAT bus or UWF Trolley service will run on Easter Sunday, April 4. Regular modified services will resume Monday, April 5.

The Perdido Landfill will be open

ESCAMBIA COUNTY SCHOOLS

Escambia County School District students will not attend class on Friday. It is a teacher work day.

ECUA

The ECUA Customer Service office will be closed on Friday, April 2, in observance of Good Friday. The drive-thru payment area and all ECUA business offices will be open. All residential and commercial sanitation collections for ECUA will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual.

TOWN OF CENTURY

All town offices will be closed.

CITY OF PENSACOLA

City of Pensacola offices and facilities will be closed Friday in observance of the Good Friday holiday. Sanitation customers will NOT experience a change in schedule the week of April 2.