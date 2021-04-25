Pensacola’s Mask Ordinance Has Now Expired

A Pensacola ordinance requiring masks to be worn inside businesses in the city has expired and is no longer in effect.

Pensacola employees are still required to wear masks while in common areas inside city facilities, and members of the public are encouraged to wear masks inside city facilities.

The ordinance was unenforceable after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order in September banning mask mandate enforcement by local governments.

Pensacola’s mask ordinance first went into effect in June 2020.