Partly Sunny Wednesday, Showers And Thunderstorms Move In Wednesday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.