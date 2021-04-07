Partly Sunny Wednesday, Showers And Thunderstorms Move In Wednesday Night

April 7, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 