Partly Sunny Today, Rain In The Forecast For Friday
April 29, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Comments