Partly Sunny Today, Rain In The Forecast For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.