One Charged, One Wanted For Murder Of Teen Whose Body Was Found In Blackwater State Forest

One person has been arrested and warrants have been issued for a second for the murder of a 14-year old whose body was found March 28 in the Blackwater State Forest near Munson.

The remains were identified as Cody Walker of Pace. He was last seen on March 14 and reported missing on March 19. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said evidence indicates he died the morning of March 15. His remains were found in a wooded area off Sandy Forest Road, south of the intersection of Highway 4 and Munson Highway.

Isaiah Jordan McCullers, 18, is charged with first degree murder during the commission of a robbery. He is being held in the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond. Isaac Cameron Daniels, 19, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for first degree murder during the commission of a robbery

Johnson said they are suspects in two other robberies, so more charges are pending.

State Attorney Ginger Bowden Madden said McCullers and Daniels, if convicted, will face a sentence of life without parole or a death sentence.

Thursday morning, Johnson said he could not release a motive or the circumstances around the murder until the second arrest is made and the investigation is complete.

Anyone with information is asked to call Santa Rosa Crime Stoppers at (850) 437-STOP.