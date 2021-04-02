No Serious Injuries Reported In Highway 29, Highway 97 Traffic Crash

There were no serious injuries reported in a wreck Thursday night in Molino.

The crash occurred about 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway 97. The intersection was partially blocked for over two and a half-hours by the wreck.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.