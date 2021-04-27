Mostly Sunny, Near 80 For Tuesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.