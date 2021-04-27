Mostly Sunny, Near 80 For Tuesday
April 27, 2021
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Comments