Jay Royals JV Tops Northview 10-0 (With Gallery)

The junior varsity Jay Royals defeated the Northview Chiefs 10-0 Thursday afternoon in Bratt.

Daniel Riggs started on the mound for Northview, allowing 15 hits and 10 runs and striking out three in five and a third innings. Rylan Minor completed the final two-thirds of an inning allowing one hit and striking out one.

K. Strength was on the mound for Jay, surrendering no runs and no hits over six innings, striking out 10.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.