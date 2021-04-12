Highway 29: Delays With Lane Closures In Cantonment And Molino; Utility Work In Century

April 12, 2021

Drivers can expect possible delays due to lane closures on Highway 29 this week in Century, Cantonment and Molino as follows.

Cantonment and Molino Areas

During the entire week, drivers can expect delays for paving operations:

  • Intermittent lane closures 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. in the Cantonment area.
  • Intermittent lane closures 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Neal Road, north of Cantonment, and north of Highway 97 in Molino.

Century Area

  • 7251 North Century Boulevard — Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures at 7251 North Century Boulevard, just south of West Highway 4, between 8 p.m. Monday, April 12 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, April 13 as crews install a utility pole.

Pictured: Highway 29 in Cantonment looking north toward Well Line Road. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

