Garcon Point Bridge Toll Suspension Extended Again

The toll suspension on the Garcon Point bridge has been extended through May9, 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Friday morning.

“The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally,” FDOT said in a news release. The toll suspension was previously set to expire Friday, April 9.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge is expected to open the week of May 31.