Garcon Point Bridge Toll Suspension Extended Again

April 9, 2021

The toll suspension on the Garcon Point bridge has been extended through May9, 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Friday morning.

“The extension allows the Garcon Point Bridge to continue serving as a temporary detour route while the Pensacola Bay Bridge is being repaired from damage sustained during Hurricane Sally,” FDOT said in a news release. The toll suspension was previously set to expire Friday, April 9.

The Pensacola Bay Bridge is expected to open the week of May 31.

Comments

One Response to “Garcon Point Bridge Toll Suspension Extended Again”

  1. J.Larry Seale on April 9th, 2021 8:58 am

    It really funny, this is a bridge
    NO one wanted to build..
    Thanks to former local crooks
    it got built………..





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 