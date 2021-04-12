Fire Marshal Investigating Fire That Destroyed Walnut Hill Mobile Home

The state fire marshal is investigating a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Walnut Hill Sunday morning.

The single-wide was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene off North Cypress Street. It appeared the mobile home was abandoned.

There were no injuries reported.

The Walnut Hill, McDavid and Century stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Atmore Fire Department responded.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.