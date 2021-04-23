FDLE Charges Escambia County Man With Child Porn Possession

April 23, 2021

An Escambia County man was arrested on child pornography charges Thursday.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers charged 33-year old Anthony Tidwell with 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation began when agents discovered an IP address being utilized to request child sexual abuse material on a peer-to-peer network. Agents traced the IP address to Tidwell’s residence.

FDLE agents executed a search warrant at Tidwell’ home with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation found images depicting children as young as six years old, according to FDLE.

Tidwell was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams, FDLE said.

Written by William Reynolds 

 