Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Remain At Lowest Level In Nine Months

The number of Escambia County COVID-19 daily hospitalizations is remaining at or near the lowest levels since last June.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus on Wednesday was 23, after a low of 22 in recent days. In mid-January, the number reached a high of 291.

“We continue to be in the 20s range for COVID-19 hospitalizations between the three local hospital systems. We are glad to see these numbers coming down for our community and for our hospitals,” Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Please continue to take preventive actions, including wearing a mask, washing your hands often, and staying home if you are sick.”

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data sources: Escambia County, City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. Graphics: City of Pensacola, Escambia County.